Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,529 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Brighthouse Financial worth $17,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Brighthouse Financial

In other Brighthouse Financial news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,350,324.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Brighthouse Financial news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,350,324.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $468,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BHF

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHF stock opened at $45.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $57.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.91). Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.