Brokerages Set Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Target Price at $15.67

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.
ABR stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.97.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.73%.
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.
