Brokerages Set Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Target Price at $15.67

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 443,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 64,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

ABR stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.97.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.73%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Free Report

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.