Brokerages Set Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) PT at $82.80

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBY. Truist Financial upped their target price on Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Best Buy

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $78.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $86.11.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.67%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares in the company, valued at $15,351,512.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,103 shares of company stock valued at $36,326,105 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 549.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.