Brokerages Set Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) PT at $26.84

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.84.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Foot Locker to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Foot Locker stock opened at $24.24 on Monday. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average of $25.01.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 416.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,848 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 41,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,542 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 30,497 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 385.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,746,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $30,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,154 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 386.5% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 86,907 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 69,045 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 42.8% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 636,235 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 190,642 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

