Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.45.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Brookfield alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BN

Brookfield Stock Up 0.9 %

BN stock opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.02. Brookfield has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $210,440,063.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,440,063.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $867,032.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,981,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,158,367.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,727,998,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,424,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,975,364 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $775,028,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $739,834,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $483,001,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield

(Get Free Report

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.