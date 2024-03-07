Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,819 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,604,000 after buying an additional 218,939 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after buying an additional 6,186,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,385,000 after buying an additional 108,521 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,405,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,465,000 after buying an additional 68,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,252,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,911,000 after buying an additional 318,696 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO opened at $85.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.06. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $85.21. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.70.

View Our Latest Report on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.