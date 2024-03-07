BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.04

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.04 and traded as high as C$3.06. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$3.04, with a volume of 43,810 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTB.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$3.15 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get BTB Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BTB.UN

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.57. The firm has a market cap of C$262.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.46.

(Get Free Report)

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.