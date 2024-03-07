Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Holdings Raised by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,486,000 after buying an additional 1,487,620 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,288,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,238,000 after buying an additional 1,320,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,516,000 after buying an additional 874,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. B. Riley raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.27.

BLDR stock opened at $200.47 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.47 and a 12 month high of $204.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

