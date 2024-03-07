Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.41

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and traded as high as $16.46. Buzzi shares last traded at $16.46, with a volume of 689 shares traded.
Buzzi Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01.
About Buzzi
Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Buzzi
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- How to Use Options Collars to Hedge Your Stock Gains
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.