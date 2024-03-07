Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.41

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and traded as high as $16.46. Buzzi shares last traded at $16.46, with a volume of 689 shares traded.

Buzzi Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01.

About Buzzi

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

