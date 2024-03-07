Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Trading 6.1% Higher

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $475.00 and last traded at $472.05. 29,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 79,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $445.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cable One from $550.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cable One from $1,110.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $643.60.
Cable One Stock Down 2.4 %
Cable One Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 26.12%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 987.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.
Cable One Company Profile
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.
