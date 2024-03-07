California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,433 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 536.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 12.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 20.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.08. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.94 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 87.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,258.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,258.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WOLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

Wolfspeed Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

