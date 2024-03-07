California State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.70 Million Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,374 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $6,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.4% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 144,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.66.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

