California State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.73 Million Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,073 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Royal Gold worth $7,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 34.6% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 8.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 26.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 136.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 22,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 699,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $52,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,897.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.56.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of RGLD opened at $110.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.65 and its 200-day moving average is $112.68. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $152.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.32 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Further Reading

