California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,147 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Ingredion worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 29.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 33.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Ingredion by 0.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 3.7% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $6,399,076.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,635,601.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,407.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $6,399,076.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,635,601.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,920 shares of company stock valued at $6,902,922. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.67.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE INGR opened at $116.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $89.54 and a 1 year high of $118.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.00 and its 200 day moving average is $104.06.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 7.88%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

