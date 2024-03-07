California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,416 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,416 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IONS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,974,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,750,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,411,000 after acquiring an additional 605,747 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after acquiring an additional 593,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $44.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average of $47.15. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.72. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a negative net margin of 46.32%. The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 113.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IONS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.77.

In other news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $94,510.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,097.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 25,113 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $1,292,314.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,978.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,907 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $94,510.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,097.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,197 shares of company stock worth $12,025,680 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

