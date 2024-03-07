Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $31.89 on Thursday. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $41.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $30,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 260.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

