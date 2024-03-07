Cameron P. Hicks Sells 7,401 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,665,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Teleflex Trading Up 0.6 %

Teleflex stock opened at $224.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $276.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.28.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.01 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.98%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

TFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Teleflex by 332.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 305.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 418.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

