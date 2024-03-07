Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $679.53 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,152,100 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 453,451 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.0% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $679,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,726,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in Microsoft by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Microsoft by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,075 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82,267 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 298,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $94,159,000 after purchasing an additional 45,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,072,984 shares of company stock valued at $30,928,803 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $402.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $398.27 and its 200-day moving average is $364.41. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $420.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.