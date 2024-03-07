Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI opened at $126.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $132.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.63.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

