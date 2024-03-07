Cantor Fitzgerald Raises PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target to $16.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. New Street Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.40 to $13.80 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.83.

PAGS stock opened at $12.89 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1,238.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 999,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,110,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after buying an additional 87,612 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 57,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 15,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

