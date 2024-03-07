Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Neutral Rating for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $625.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna downgraded KLA from a positive rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $623.06.

Get KLA alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KLAC

KLA Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of KLAC opened at $715.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $619.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.34. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $728.00.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in KLA by 34.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in KLA by 183.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in KLA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.