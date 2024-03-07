Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $335.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.59% from the company’s previous close.

HCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.26.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $323.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.13. The company has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $324.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $513,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $513,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,620 shares of company stock worth $4,188,812. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.