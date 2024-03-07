Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the healthcare provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.58% from the stock’s current price.

RCM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.41.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $18.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 4.3% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 18,095 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,381 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

