Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the healthcare provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.58% from the stock’s current price.
RCM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.41.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on R1 RCM
R1 RCM Trading Down 0.3 %
Institutional Trading of R1 RCM
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 4.3% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 18,095 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,381 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About R1 RCM
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than R1 RCM
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to Use Options Collars to Hedge Your Stock Gains
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.