Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,019 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 80.4% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 169,864 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,593,000 after buying an additional 75,701 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835,042 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $233,250,000 after buying an additional 656,909 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,536,939 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $195,376,000 after acquiring an additional 253,367 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $173.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $180.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.62 and its 200 day moving average is $146.95.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,316,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,209,706 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

