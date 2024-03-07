Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,684 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $12,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 7.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 1.4% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 16.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 44.4% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $57.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 397,590 shares of company stock valued at $21,586,315. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.29.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

