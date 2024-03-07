Cary H. Thompson Sells 23,410 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stock

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

FNF stock opened at $52.00 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.52%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,907,000 after buying an additional 4,189,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,782,000 after acquiring an additional 104,624 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,686,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,143,000 after purchasing an additional 477,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,113,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,916,000 after purchasing an additional 171,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

