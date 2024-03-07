Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $746,871.30. Following the sale, the president now owns 168,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,220,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,047,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,506,000 after purchasing an additional 55,066 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,210,000 after purchasing an additional 185,929 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 231,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after acquiring an additional 136,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $93.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $95.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

