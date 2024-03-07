Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Receives $52.46 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.46.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

NYSE CTLT opened at $56.65 on Friday. Catalent has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $72.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average of $46.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 1,162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

