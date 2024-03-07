CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) PT Raised to $23.00

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CECO. Northland Securities initiated coverage on CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECO opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $701.22 million, a PE ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.10 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CECO Environmental news, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $306,095.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,611.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

