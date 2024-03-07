CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $22.91, but opened at $24.10. CECO Environmental shares last traded at $20.26, with a volume of 208,568 shares changing hands.
The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.10 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.
In related news, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 14,500 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $306,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,611.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CECO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $701.22 million, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23.
CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.
