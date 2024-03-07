Cedric Francois Sells 250,000 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) CEO Cedric Francois sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $16,027,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,662 shares in the company, valued at $20,108,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cedric Francois also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, February 12th, Cedric Francois sold 3,962 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $268,504.74.

On Monday, January 29th, Cedric Francois sold 2,843 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $182,350.02.

On Monday, January 22nd, Cedric Francois sold 13,431 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $873,015.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Cedric Francois sold 7,851 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $524,525.31.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ APLS opened at $60.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.90. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 178.60% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. The firm had revenue of $146.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 545.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APLS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.93.

Read Our Latest Report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.