Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,415,700 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the January 31st total of 2,272,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,052.3 days.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

CLNXF opened at $36.39 on Thursday. Cellnex Telecom has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.27.

About Cellnex Telecom

Featured Stories

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

