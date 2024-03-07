Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,415,700 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the January 31st total of 2,272,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,052.3 days.
Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance
CLNXF opened at $36.39 on Thursday. Cellnex Telecom has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.27.
About Cellnex Telecom
