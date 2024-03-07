Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Stock Holdings Raised by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.07% of Centerra Gold worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGAU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Trading Up 2.0 %

CGAU stock opened at $5.49 on Thursday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0518 dividend. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -54.05%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

