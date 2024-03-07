Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Position Trimmed by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Centerspace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Centerspace during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 311.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Centerspace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Centerspace by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Centerspace from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

Centerspace Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CSR opened at $55.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.92 million, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. Centerspace has a 12-month low of $46.74 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Centerspace Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a positive change from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.32%.

Centerspace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.