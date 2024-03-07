Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 187,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 277,557 shares.The stock last traded at $8.21 and had previously closed at $8.05.

Central Puerto Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58.

Central Puerto Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. Central Puerto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Institutional Trading of Central Puerto

About Central Puerto

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Central Puerto by 1,441.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Puerto during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Central Puerto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

