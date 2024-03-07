ChargePoint’s (CHPT) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of ChargePoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ChargePoint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of ChargePoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.17.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.92 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 90.32% and a negative return on equity of 124.81%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $33,867.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 855,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,391.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $92,868. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 65.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 30.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 162.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $37,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

