China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Up 6.7% in February

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,089,100 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the January 31st total of 3,832,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,572.7 days.

China Resources Gas Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRGGF opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. China Resources Gas Group has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $3.88.

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of natural and liquefied gas, and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Comprehensive Services, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

