China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Up 6.7% in February

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,089,100 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the January 31st total of 3,832,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,572.7 days.
China Resources Gas Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRGGF opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. China Resources Gas Group has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $3.88.
China Resources Gas Group Company Profile
