Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHRD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHRD shares. Bank of America cut Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $177.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chord Energy from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Chord Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $204,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,078.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $204,687.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,078.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $462,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,209 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,867.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,938 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chord Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $162.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chord Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $117.05 and a 12 month high of $175.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.25%.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

