Christian B. Voigtlander Sells 13,603 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 13,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $1,458,105.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ICU Medical Stock Up 1.0 %

ICUI opened at $103.51 on Thursday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.06 and a 200-day moving average of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -84.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICU Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CL King assumed coverage on ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ICU Medical from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ICUI

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.