Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Up to $2.87

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.87, but opened at $3.08. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 3,031,844 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Cipher Mining Stock Up 27.4 %

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

