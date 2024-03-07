Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.33% of Citi Trends worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 23.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 996,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 192,407 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 13.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 827,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,606,000 after purchasing an additional 97,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 85,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 24.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after buying an additional 124,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 15.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 576,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after buying an additional 78,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $49,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,329,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,595,465.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 104,438 shares of company stock valued at $3,196,567 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.29. Citi Trends, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.28 million, a P/E ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 2.39.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

