Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 55.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Powell Industries Trading Down 2.5 %

POWL stock opened at $162.00 on Thursday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.87 and a twelve month high of $197.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.35.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.98. Powell Industries had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Insider Transactions at Powell Industries

In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,748,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,985,257.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,748,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,985,257.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,357 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $945,179.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,753,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,036,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,627 shares of company stock valued at $6,560,508. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

