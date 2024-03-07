Citigroup Inc. Has $414,000 Position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. 44.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Saul Centers Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $37.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $908.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average is $37.18. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $41.04.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four non-operating land and development properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.