Citigroup Inc. Has $417,000 Holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.16% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 336.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,004,000 after buying an additional 1,666,757 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,307,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,736,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 301.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 370,550 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 355.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 472,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 368,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVGI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $215.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $223.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

