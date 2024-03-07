Citigroup Inc. Has $417,000 Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,126 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 53.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 294.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,047. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $13.60. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $15.89.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Featured Stories

