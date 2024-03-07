Citigroup Inc. Has $418,000 Stock Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,658 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ProPetro by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,847,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,672,000 after buying an additional 1,445,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,033,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,817,000 after purchasing an additional 361,312 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 25.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,750,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,584,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,965,000 after purchasing an additional 289,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 0.4% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,378,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PUMP. Benchmark downgraded ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

ProPetro Stock Performance

Shares of PUMP opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $787.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.05. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $11.37.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.50 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About ProPetro



ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

