Citigroup Inc. Has $436,000 Stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,687 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 525.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Up 3.1 %

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $22.99 on Thursday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.16 million, a P/E ratio of -36.49 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.87.

Insider Transactions at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.00 million. Analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $35,080.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,451.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $35,080.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,451.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $795,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,337,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,076,289.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,306 shares of company stock worth $2,036,789 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AOSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

