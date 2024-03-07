Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 58.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,378 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SiriusPoint by 666.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SiriusPoint by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SiriusPoint by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPNT opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.95. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $12.47.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

