Citigroup Inc. Purchases 8,101 Shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.27% of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,671,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 92,893 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 115,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $860,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $751,000.

NYSEARCA PBD opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.84. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $143.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.32.

About Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF

The Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies that focus on cleaner energy, weighted equally in tiers. PBD was launched on Jun 13, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

