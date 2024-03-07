Citigroup Inc. Sells 13,043 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,043 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of PDFS opened at $34.11 on Thursday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $48.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.29 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $27,128.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,856.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $27,128.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,856.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 9,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $321,155.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,631.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,051 shares of company stock worth $400,338. Insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

